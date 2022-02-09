Treasury allocates Sh2bn for CBC classrooms project

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha lays a foundation stone for classrooms for junior secondary school at St Patrick's Iten High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County during his visit on January 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nayataya | Nation Media Group

By Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The government has allocated Sh2 billion for construction of classrooms to host junior secondary students as the government fast tracks the implementation of key projects for the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

