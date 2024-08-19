Top students secure Sh2.8bn Equity Bank scholarships to study abroad

Equity Bank has awarded four-year scholarships worth Sh2.8 billion to 113 Grade A students to join prestigious global universities.

Some 113 Equity Leadership Program (ELP) scholars have secured full scholarships at 71 prestigious universities across 22 countries including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The total value of these scholarships covering the scholars' four-year undergraduate studies is USD 21,497,646.

Dr James Mwangi, CEO of Equity Group Holdings, highlighted that the opportunities now available to these young leaders will not only transform their lives but also contribute to the development of their communities and the nation.





“These young leaders have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication. The opportunities they now have will not only transform their lives but also contribute to the development of their communities and our nation,” Dr Mwangi said.





Innovative

During the dedication and flag-off ceremony, Dr Mwangi urged the scholars to be catalysts for change in addressing Africa's development challenges. He emphasized the importance of adaptability, integrity, and innovation, encouraging the students to leverage the knowledge, values, and skills they will gain to create lasting solutions for their communities.





“As you embark on this journey, remember to stay adaptable and embrace every challenge with integrity. Build strong networks and innovate to create lasting solutions for your community. Your contributions will be instrumental in creating a more prosperous future for our continent," Dr Mwangi said.

Dr Mwangi noted that each scholar will receive an airlift token of Sh200,000 to assist with their transition to their respective global universities. As part of EGF’s Education and Leadership Development pillar, they also participated in an extensive two-month College Counseling program, which offered expert guidance on university selection, essay writing, and exam preparation.

“They will have a week-long boot camp where they will be provided with crucial skills to navigate university life and succeed as global scholars. The scholars will join leading universities across various continents, with 13 of them enrolling in Ivy League institutions, including Harvard University, Columbia University, Princeton University, and Cornell University,” he said.

Garang Makech Kuol, an ELP scholar joining Bowdoin University in the USA to study Computer Science, reflected on the pivotal role Equity played in his journey. Growing up in the Kakuma Refugee Camp, Garang credited the support network at Equity for guiding him from adversity to securing a place at a world-class university.

Similarly, Evelyn Wahu Gathara, who will be studying Computer Science at Harvard University, expressed her aspiration to work in the pharmaceutical industry and develop vaccines in Kenya, inspired by the challenges she observed during the Covid-19 pandemic.