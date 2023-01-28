Top KCPE girl Agnes Nyaruri banks on ‘miracle’ to join Pangani Girls

Betty Agnes Nyaruri, 14, scored 418 marks in the KCPE at Silver Education Centre in Lake View Estate in Nakuru City banks on a “miracle” to join Pangani Girls.



“My mother has no money to pay the Form One fee which amounts to more than Sh60,000. I have now decided to pray and wait for Jesus' miracles to happen. My prayers will bring a sponsor on my way so that I can join Pangani Girls,” said Betty.



She added: “Jesus performed seven miracles and I strongly believe the eighth miracle is on the way. I appeal to well-wishers to hear my cries and help me. I will repay them by studying hard. That is my promise”



“I want to study hard and pursue medicine at the university,” said Betty.



She added: “It has not been a walk in the park to achieve 418 marks. Sometimes I lacked textbooks. I missed supper as my single mom is a hawker and had no money to buy food.”



“I burnt midnight oil on an empty stomach to get 418 marks. My world almost shattered the moment mom indicated she has no money to pay my school fees at Pangani Girls,” she added.



Betty said she was lucky after the late Ms Purity Mwangi sponsored her primary school education.



“I’m now moving out of Silver Education Centre shoulder high and I will forever be indebted to the late Ms Mwangi. However, my next education journey is bleak as I don’t know whether I will get another sponsor,” she said.



She added: “My mother Diana Kwamboka has supported me to the best of her abilities but she seems to have reached a dead end as her hawking business collapsed since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and unless I get a sponsor I fear my education journey may abruptly come to an end.”



Ms Kwamboka says she applied for several scholarships including Equity Bank Wings to Fly, KCB Foundation, Tower Sacco and Elimu scholarship but none has responded positively.



“I have not received a single call from the potential sponsors yet the January 30 reporting date is fast approaching,” said Ms Kwamboka, adding, “nobody is telling me whether my application has been successful or not,” she added.



According to Ms Kwamboka, the first term’s fee is Sh29,455 besides the uniform fee of Sh29,458.



“The total amount is Sh58,913 without the shopping items and other stationery. I appeal to well-wishers to help my daughter join her dream high school,” said Ms Kwamboka.



