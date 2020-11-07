To improve research in higher education, collaboration is key

On social media, Kenyans constantly ask the State to provide the research that informs the various edicts that they issue. But nothing is ever produced, giving credence to the belief that policy decisions are commonly made based on the whims of government officials and parastatal executives.

Yet there is a thriving market for academic research-for-pay, where students in colleges and universities pay others to write their project papers and theses.

The result of this is that we have libraries packed with ‘useless’ research because most of it cannot be used, and the students leave the learning institutions without having acquired research skills. However, this does not have to be the case.

Truth is, research is not easy. However, the good thing is that research has a number of distinct stages and activities. Some find it easy to identify and define the problem, others enjoy going down the rabbit hole that is literature review, those who are outgoing and adventurous may enjoy the data collection part, while others will enjoy crunching numbers in data analysis. So why not make research a collaborative effort, as it is more likely to be in real life?

Research projects

It would be more practical for universities and colleges to allow students to work together on research projects. I do not mean forcing learners to collaborate as is often done on term papers and other projects.

Rather, universities should allow students to choose whether to go at it alone or to work in groups, and to choose their own group members based on their strengths. By doing this, universities will increase chances of students actually doing the research work and acquiring necessary skills.

There is an even higher likelihood of them acquiring skills they do not possess from their peers when they work together as opposed to learning through lectures. Above all, it is a way of instilling the collaboration that has become crucial to thrive in the new world of work and business.

To increase the usefulness of research, I return to an idea I have postulated before – research for credits. In such a scheme, government ministries, agencies and parastatals can enlist university students in conducting studies on various aspects of their work.

The research findings will then inform policy, while the students acquire practical skills, and chalk up the marks necessary for their advancement or graduation. It is also a very good way of giving the students the experience many employers are looking for in their employees.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) could, for example, enlist the services of the thousands of Education students in our universities to conduct in-depth and inclusive studies on primary and secondary school education in the country.

Competence-based curriculum

As the country implements the competence-based curriculum, this would be a good time to carry out studies that will inform the implementation of the next phase of the curriculum.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), is another organisation that could massively benefit from using university students to conduct research that can inform policies to end road carnage.

Psychology and sociology students could, for example, be used to understand the minds of rogue drivers and motorcyclists and thus inform legislation, enforcement and civic education. Engineering students could be used to conduct experiments on road designs and other aspects of road engineering that could be the cause of accidents.

Whatever government body you can think of, it can benefit from the involvement of university students in conducting important research. All that is needed is a commitment to utilise research findings in decision-making, and to ensure that students actually acquire research skills.

Higher Education now has two new Principal Secretaries – Amb. Simon Nabukwesi in University Education and Dr Julius Jwan in Vocational and Technical Training. They have the opportunity to inject fresh ideas in these two areas of learning.

For a long time now, research in higher education in this country has been seriously wanting, I hope they will take the challenge and change the sorry state we are in.

mugendijk@gmail.com