Teremi High School now offering lessons to pupils of Teremi JSS

Teremi High School has offered 11 teachers to take up Junior Secondary School (JSS) technical subjects like French, music, health education and integrated science, and life skills, for their junior counterpart, Teremi Junior Primary School.

The teachers now teach the subjects for two days every week in a bid to help ensure that the JSS students are not half-baked when they eventually join senior secondary.

This follows a government directive that all public institutions should share their facilities with JSS to ensure that JSS students do not lag behind as the new curriculum is implemented.

According to the government, out of 31,200 primary schools listed on the Ministry of Education’s website, more than 20,000 will welcome JSS learners.

The institutions that failed to meet the requirements, however, will now act as feeder schools.

The chief principal of Teremi High School, Elfas Luvaso Aliva, said they are filling in gaps by using CBC-trained teachers to take up the new curriculum for the JSS students.

According to Dr Aliva, the institution took up the role due to limited facilities in the primary school.

Sylvia Nekesa, teacher of biology at Teremi High School but now teaching intergrated science to JSS students says she decided to teach the junior students because she wanted them to famillarize with the techinical subjects taught in high schools.