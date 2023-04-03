Team formed to lead digital education in Kenyan schools

The government has formed a team to spearhead digital education in the country’s institutions of higher learning.

Members of the Digital Education Technical Working Committee are Darius Ogutu (Director of Higher Education), Prof Mike Kuria (Chief Executive, Commission for University Education – CUE), Prof Anne Assey (the University of Nairobi), Dr George Onyango (Kenyatta University) and Dr David Ngatia from Kabianga University.

Technical assistance

Other members are Dr Masibo Lumala (Moi University), Rose Ndegwa (representative of the State Department of Higher Education) and CUE representative Lynette Kisaka.

Higher Education Principal Secretary, Beatrice Inyangala, said team would spearhead the adoption and promotion of the use of Skills for Prosperity Kenya (SFPK/S4Ke) online courses, a Commonwealth and government-funded scheme.

The plan under the Open University of the UK was handed over to the Ministry of Education.

Dr Inyangala said the programme would provide technical assistance to improve quality, relevance and equity of higher education and technical, vocational education and training (TVET).

“The team will support the sharing and use of the expert Open Education Resources (OER) developed during SFPKe programme. It will also support the development of the Kenya Digital Education Community of Practice (CoP) that includes establishing the terms, focus a membership, criteria, facilitation and moderation of the group,” the PS said during the tenth Eldoret University graduation ceremony.

She said that the committee would take over management and dissemination of resources left by the programme through advancing digital education.

“Human resource is important in the dynamic world of academia. I expect universities to conduct regular training to enhance competency-based technological skills and motivate staff to maintain vigour in teaching,” Dr Inyangala said.

She urged university councils to encourage public-private partnerships and explore ways of diversifying revenue streams.

Dr Inyangala said the government is committed to channelling more financial resources to universities to sustain their operations.

“The government has initiated reforms geared towards developing and streamlining development and programmes. Key among these reforms is strengthening research, research systems and infrastructure,” she added.

University of Eldoret Vice-Chancellor, Teresa Akenga, said the institution has become a centre of excellence in blue economy, agriculture and technology.

More than 30,000 students have graduated with degrees and diplomas from the university.

Eminent persons

Prof Akenga asked the government to enhance funding of public universities to enable them discharge their core mandates.

“Let the government not focus on universities in financial distress but all public universities,” the VC said.

Prof Akenga added that university chancellors need to be eminent persons as they will provide the right leadership in governance.