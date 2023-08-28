Teachers to get pay raise as TSC, unions sign deal

Teachers' unions have finally signed an agreement with the TSC that will give their members a pay rise of between 7 and 10 per cent, to be paid over two years.

The deal was signed as an addendum to the 2021-2025 CBA, which had no monetary aspect.

Last week, the unions and the TSC leadership met at the Kenya School of Government, but the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (Kusnet) refused to sign the TSC's offer of between 2.4 per cent and 9.5 per cent salary increase, saying, it was lower than that recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The unions accused the TSC of deceit, saying, the offer was way below the seven to 10 per cent increase recommended by SRC for all civil servants, security forces and teachers.

The SRC had recommended a pay rise of between seven and 10 per cent for all civil servants and teachers. Negotiations have been taking place out of the limelight, most recently on Friday last week.