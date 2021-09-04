Teachers protest deduction of union agency fees

Collins Oyuu

Newly elected Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Collins Oyuu addressing the press. Knut is the biggest beneficiary after receiving agency fees from TSC.

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Teachers are protesting a decision by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to deduct them agency fees for an agreement that did not have monetary benefits.

