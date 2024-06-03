Tapping into the future: Nakuru poly turns Ruto’s joke into reality

When President William Ruto talked about young people making money by tapping their computer keyboards in Taptengelei village, Nandi County, the Rift Valley National Polytechnic in Nakuru City was already working on the concept.

Hundreds of young people from Njoro, Rongai, Nakuru Town East, Nakuru Town West and Molo flock to the refurbished digital hub at the institute daily.

The government-sponsored programme, under the Jitume Initiative, addresses challenges facing thousands of jobless young people in Nakuru and beyond.

These include access to digital devices and internet connectivity, training and knowledge acquisition as well as opportunities that can result in decent and dignified incomes.

The initiative encourages young men and women to take it upon themselves to access digital devices and opportunities, become certified in skills for the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and access digital jobs.

Processing data

The digital laboratory has attracted youth from diverse backgrounds, including those who have completed training in different professions.

One beneficiary is 20-year-old Deborah Ondieki, a maritime logistics student at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration.

She has been using facilities at the Rift Valley National Polytechnic for the two months.

“I’m engaged in online work, processing data for global institutions,” Ondieki says.

“This reminds me that there is a global space outside Kenya where I can work virtually and earn my daily bread.”

She wants to save enough from her online earnings to complete her studies.

The institute works with Lish AI Labs to offer comprehensive artificial intelligence and machine learning training, enabling young adults to access digital services, skills and tech opportunities for job creation.

More computers needed

Rift Valley National Polytechnic Principal, Sammy Chemoiwa, says the institution signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lish AI Labs to help young people develop digital skills that will make them competitive in the international job market.

“We train and mentor them for six months before sending them to the job market,” Chemoiwa says.

“We usually target those still in college and those who have completed studies. For now, we do not charge them anything. We also don’t ask for payment when they start earning.”

Some 123 students have been offered training, earning Sh20,000 to Sh25,000 a week.

“This is encouraging. Some students earn more than the average worker at the polytechnic,” the principal says.

The lab operates around the clock, with at least 80 students earning enough to take care of their meals, accommodation and other daily expenses.

The biggest challenge facing the programme is the limited number of computers. There are plans to increase the capacity of the laboratory to 1,000 computers.

“The lab only has 100 computers. We have talked to the government to provide us with 100 more for training and 200 for staff,” he says.