Sweating a PhD: Gladys Chepkirui Ngetich's journey through Oxford to MIT

March 20, 2015 remains one of those special days in my life: It is the day I received an admission letter from the University of Oxford to pursue a PhD in Engineering Science. This was something I'd never dreamt I would accomplish in my 20s. I thought it was beyond my reach.

I learned about the possibility of studying abroad through a classmate at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). He was actively applying for scholarships for postgraduate studies. His passion soon transferred to me and it became an obsession.

I spent my evenings after class and my weekends applying for scholarships and admission to universities abroad. I would occasionally receive “We regret to inform you that you didn't get a place” type of responses, but some universities would send conditional offers. In other words, unconditional offer would only be granted after I met all the requirements including graduating with good grades. Those positive responses gave me confidence.

The long scholarship hunt came to an end when I secured the Rhodes Trust Scholarship. Established around 1902, and only taken at the University of Oxford, the Rhodes scholarship is considered one of the most prestigious international scholarships. It seeks all-rounded students who are not only excellent in class, but have also demonstrated leadership skills and extracurricular activities. My leadership skills, active involvement in sports, and good grades in classwork, gave me an edge.

From October 2015, for about four years, I dedicated my time to researching advanced cooling technologies for gas turbine blade; a tiny component inside an aircraft engine, responsible for powering the engine. PhD generally entails researching a topic and over the course of the research, it is expected that a scholar should add knowledge to a field. Once one successfully defends their research, they are awarded a doctorate.

The exact number and order of PhD milestones needed for one to earn a doctorate varies from one university/research field to another. But often, at the end of the PhD journey, one is required to produce a doctoral thesis; an original document detailing one's PhD research.

I successfully defended my thesis in December 2019. After the defence, I had about two months to work on minor corrections before submitting the final document to the university

After my PhD, I was yearning for a change in the research area. Coincidentally, Schmidt Science Fellowship was seeking doctoral students, like myself, who were keen to pivot out of their doctoral research into another field of research.

Dr Gladys Chepkirui working on a vertical milling machine at JKUAT during a past interview with Daily Nation. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The Schmidt Science Fellowship allowed me to completely shift gears from aircraft engine cooling research, to satellite/rocket fuel research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). At MIT, I dedicated my post-doctoral research period to investigating the potential use of wax-based (such as candle wax) propellants for the launch and in-space propulsion of small satellites.

Having gone through a PhD journey, I have the following pieces of advice for prospective and ongoing graduate students:

You don't have to be an expert to start the PhD journey. It is good if you have a research topic in mind already, but also totally okay, at least in some universities, if you don't have a fully formed idea yet.

I remember being paralyzed when I got the admission for the PhD. I had no idea of a project to research on. I only had a strong passion for the area of engineering called thermofluids, which deals with the study of heat transfer and fluid dynamics.

When I emailed my advisor, I was candid about the fact that I didn't have a fully formed research topic in mind. He was okay with that and worked with me to develop a relatively general proposal for the admission process. We then refined the specifics when I arrived at Oxford. To my surprise, the proposal that was only one-page long, was sufficient to get me admission.

Develop immunity for imposter syndrome

To say the University of Oxford was intimidating is an understatement. The fact that I was the only black woman in my laboratory at the time didn't help much either. I constantly felt out of place. I felt like an imposter. I gradually learnt how to match forward regardless of imposter syndrome.

From time to time, you might feel the same. I hope you don't let fear and imposter syndrome hinder you from owning up the space and fully utilising your potential. It also helps to keep in mind that most times, these feelings of inadequacy emanate from the nature of the learning process (particularly the second stage of conscious incompetence) and not necessarily because you are dumb.

Abraham Maslow explains four stages of learning: Unconscious-incompetence when we don't know that we don't know; conscious-incompetence where we are aware of what we don't know. This realization gives us a great deal of insecurity and self-doubt. The third one is conscious competence which happens after we uncover what we don't know and begin to search for answers and gain valuable skills. The last stage is unconscious competence where we become field experts and knowledgeable.

Perhaps the most important person in your journey will be your advisor. Choose your advisor well. The PhD journey is quite lonely. From failed experiments or field works, to rejected research papers, the journey will take you on a rollercoaster. You need a supportive advisor who will hold your hand during these low moments. Someone who will treat you as a 4D human being with emotions, frustrations, responsibilities, dreams, and fears.

I was extremely lucky to work with an advisor who supported me throughout my PhD journey. Retrospectively, my journey would have been horrendous were it not for him. Without a master's degree, I joined the lab with barely any research experience. I had to learn almost all research-related skills – reference management, literature review, scientific writing, etc. from scratch. He patiently guided me through every step along the way.

Intentionally build a hobby outside your research

There is a temptation to go all in and dedicate all your day and night to the PhD. This will quickly lead to burnout and frustration. Have hobbies. Force yourself to step outside and attend events.

Join clubs in school and develop at least one hobby. I was intensely involved in track events and football. Although it took a lot to balance research and sports, these out-of-the-lab activities gave me things to look forward to in the evenings and weekends. They were a source of fulfilment when the research was not going as I expected.

Be kind to yourself

Towards the end of my second year, I received the sad news that my eldest brother had suddenly passed on. I flew back home for his burial. After a few weeks, I flew back to the UK, to continue with my research.

Upon arrival at the university, because of fear of missing out on research events, I buried myself in work. I didn't allow myself enough time to go through the stages of grief; a huge price I came to pay heavily about four years later when all the unprocessed emotions came to haunt me.

This time round, I had no option but to see a therapist. I wish someone had told me to be kinder to myself when such unfortunate life events came by. If such tough moments come your way, God forbid, it is okay to take a break and mourn. It is okay to pause and deal with any mental health issues that may arise. In those low moments, seek support and be kind to yourself.

It is okay to change your mind

When I switched from aircraft engine cooling to satellite propulsion, I felt I was betraying the four years I had invested into being an expert in the jet engine cooling field.

But the advice that a mentor once shared liberated me; it is okay to change your mind. It is okay to pivot out of the career you have built thus far. Whenever I am at a junction where I am paralyzed by many options that I am equally passionate about, I turn to this quote from Steve Jobs, “You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So, you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future”. When at a tough junction, I am learning to embrace one route, give my best, learn the most out of the experience, and match forward confidently hoping that all the dots in my career, five or ten years down the line, will connect perfectly well in hindsight.

Funding

PhD programmes are quite expensive. For instance, during the 2022-2023 University of Oxford's academic year, a PhD programme at the Department of Engineering Science costs about £29,000 per year (Sh4,953,200) for foreign students, totalling up to more than £110,000 (Sh18,788,000) for tuition fee only, if the programme takes four years. I was privileged to have secured a full scholarship.”