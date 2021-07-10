Support youth to create jobs, NMG chairman urges State

He spoke while presiding over the fifth graduation ceremony at Riara University in Nairobi, where he conferred various degrees to jubilant graduates as their parents witnessed virtually.“The government must help the youth by purposefully creating an enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, protecting property rights, extending tax incentives for new startups, enacting friendly policies and facilitating access to affordable credit,” said Dr Kiboro during the event streamed live on NTV.While wondering why the government was ignoring local start-ups, the NMG chairman listed a number of gadgets produced across the local universities, including the prototype ventilator that the Kenyatta University students made to help Covid-19 patients, but never got funds to roll it out.“Why are we not hearing the government telling us what happened to that innovation, while we know that we’re continuing, through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, to import ventilators and other gadgets which our own people have invented?” he posed.He congratulated the students for their resilience and agility to complete their studies despite the Covid-19 pandemic.“You didn’t let the pandemic stand in the way of achieving your dreams. This shows resolve, agility and commitment. I encourage you to continue with this spirit as you start a new life,” Dr Kiboro said.