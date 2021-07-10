Support youth to create jobs, NMG chairman urges State

Riara University Chancellor Dr Wilfred Kiboro (right) and vice-chancellor, Prof Robert Gateru, during the institution's graduation ceremony in Nairobi on July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Anita Chepkoech

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nation Media Group (NMG) chairman Wilfred Kiboro has asked the government to prove its commitment to help the youth innovate and create jobs.Dr Kiboro, who is the chancellor of Riara University, questioned why the State was still importing products that students in local universities have proved that they can make using local materials.

