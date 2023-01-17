Support the vulnerable

The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to social security, stating in mandatory language at Article 43: “The State shall provide appropriate social security to persons who are unable to support themselves and their dependants.”

The government’s plan to underfund social security programmes by more than Sh200 billion over the next three financial years is, therefore, worrisome due to impact it will have on Kenya socioeconomically.

The National Treasury has proposed a cumulative funding of Sh105 billion to the State Department for Social Security and Protection for the financial years 2023/24-2025/26 despite its expressed need of Sh329 billion to undertake its programmes. The government should understand the genesis of social safety nets, which play a critical role providing socioeconomic support to senior citizens, orphans and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who are living undignified lives in abject poverty.

We cannot abandon our vulnerable children, PWDs and older persons—with, especially, the last group having given their prime years to nationbuilding—by absconding our constitutional duty to lend them support when they need it the most.

Different surveys, including from the government’s own research agencies, have warned that, even today, the country’s social protection coverage is very low and has made minimal impact on poverty eradication due to underfunding, with many deserving persons still leading indecorous lives.

Beneficiaries of stipends are forced to go for months without support due to frequent delays from the Exchequer. Yet Treasury proposes to cut funding to the programmes from Sh36.1 billion in 2023/24 to Sh33.7 billion in 2025/26.