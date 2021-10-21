students protest trek
File | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Students taught by primary school teachers walk 21km in protest

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Students at Sigor Day Secondary School in Bomet County were in a rare protest walk on Tuesday, trudging more than 21 kilometres to protest the government’s failure to post teachers to the institution.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.