Students suffer as parents, management bicker over school

Swaminarayan Academy

The gate of Swaminarayan Academy in Embakasi South, Nairobi. The institution was closed indefinitely after students went on rampage protesting against lack of teachers.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

Some 1, 500 students who attend Swaminarayan Academy in Embakasi South, Nairobi, have not attended school for a week following a dispute regarding the school’s management.

