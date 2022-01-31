Students suffer as parents, management bicker over school

Some 1, 500 students who attend Swaminarayan Academy in Embakasi South, Nairobi, have not attended school for a week following a dispute regarding the school’s management.

Of these, 900 students attend the primary section, while the other 600 attend secondary.

The disagreement, parents complained, has been caused by teachers being fired carelessly, affecting learning.

Students protested on January 20, which occasioned the closing of the school indefinitely. However, parents claim that even before the closure of the school, their children had complained of missing lessons because the teachers taking them were no longer attending class.

“During the protest, our children demanded to know why some of their teachers were not stepping in class. They had heard rumours that the school’s principal had been fired and a vacancy for her position announced. Their deputy principal had also stopped coming to work, and rumours had it that she had been told to attend school or be fired, yet she had just had a surgery,” said Ms Rose Agutu, a parent and community health volunteer.

That morning, before the students hit the streets, the school’s management had tried to coerce them to go to class in vain, narrated Ms Agutu. And, instead of reassuring them, a Toyota Probox made its way into the school’s compound, carrying the Kware Police Station commander, who tried to convince the students that they should go home and he will handle the matter himself.

Instead, the students decided to visit the school’s head office in the neighbourhood, but never got there as they were ambushed by other police officers who lobbed tear gas canisters at them. They were forced to run back to school, and each carried their bag and ran home for safety. It was on a Thursday, and students were told to make sure they went back the next day accompanied by their parents.

“The next day, officials from the office of the county commissioner, the OCS and sub county education officers from Kayole arrived at the school for a meeting. However, they locked themselves in a meeting with the school’s management, leaving the parents outside. Once done, the OCS told parents that the school is a private business and, if they were not pleased with how it was being ran, they were free to enrol their children in other schools,” explains Ms Agutu.

The parents protested, however, arguing that the school belonged to the community, and one was arrested and taken to Kware Police Station. A guardian of a student at the school, 34-year-old Milicent Akinyi, complained that, since September, the students have been going home often, and that teachers have been fired.

Ms Fatuma Dhahabu Hassan said the school is a public utility, having been given out to the community in 2000 by Mr Bhimji Ramji as a public surrender. Mr Ramji had owned the expansive land in Kware Embakasi South in early 50s where he operated a quarry.