Stop administering national exams to teenage mothers, principals say

Principals have urged the government to stop administering the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, to expectant candidates who give birth during the national test.

The Kenya Secondary School’s Heads Association (Kessha) lauded the government for enhancing inclusive education however, the principals said candidates who have just given birth should be allowed to 'fully recover' before sitting exams.

“We appreciate that the Ministry of Education and the government have continued to embrace education for all, that we are even able to manage our young girls who fall in the family way and our principals manage them despite the challenges that go with them. Why should we test a girl who has just delivered?” asked Kessha chair Kahi Indimuli.

Instead, the association chairman urged the government to give the candidates enough time to fully recover from pregnancy and childbirth.

The school managers said the students can sit for the exams at a later time when their minds and bodies are ready for the exams saying it is not a matter of life and death.

Mr Indimuli urged Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) to critically relook into the matter.

“I have never fallen pregnant, but I have been with somebody very close who has fallen expectant and I have seen the pain they go through until I feel it. Here is a girl, who has gone through that problem the whole night and delivers around 6 AM maybe through the caesarean section or normal delivery. But at 8am we are there with an invigilator, a policeman and a supervisor,” he said.

If a doctor has prescribed a child is unwell and requires admission, Mr Indimuli says the student should be given bed rest.

At the same time, the association urged the government to stop registering students for KCSE while in Form three. Instead, the association said the registration should be conducted during the year of the examinations.

"When it is conducted in form three, many of these students disappear, because the examination fee is paid by the government, and the parent will not bother to ensure the child goes to school. The child does not care because they know time will come and they will seat," said Mr Indimuli.

He said the policy should be reviewed to further incorporate hours, weeks, or months a student has spent in school to be tested.

Mr Indimuli linked poor academic results to students who do not attend classes.

The secondary school managers urged the Ministry of Education to design a policy whereby if a student fails to meet its criteria they will not be tested.

“We will submit that data to you and you will be surprised how many students disappear and appear for exams. When marking and the results are released you will be shocked, Teacher Service Commission (TSC) looks at the mean score and wonders, is this principal available or absent?” he added.

He urged parents to listen to teachers adding that wayward students must take responsibility for their mistakes.