State warns against cheating as KCSE exams begin countrywide

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams started yesterday, with the government assuring of strict monitoring to deter cheating while revealing that several people have been arrested over malpractices.

Some regions experienced logistical challenges owing to heavy rains and the examination papers had to be airlifted on helicopters. In banditry-prone counties in the North Rift, security was reinforced.

KCSE candidates at St Kevin's Secondary School in Turkana sit for their Chemistry Paper 1 examination on the first day. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang warned the public against circulating purportedly leaked exams, especially on social media platforms. He was speaking while overseeing the distribution of KCSE exam papers at the Westlands Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

“We have been able to deal with quite a number of [social media accounts]. Quite a number of them have been pulled down and a few people arrested this week,” Dr Kipsang said.

In West Pokot, police boss Kipkemoi Kirui said a contingent of security officers from the Kenya Defence Forces, General Service Unit (GSU), and Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) have been deployed in hotspot areas in Turkwel and Chesegon.

Opening and distribution of KCPE papers in Siaya. The container was opened at 6am. Photo credit: Kasim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

In Baringo, County Commissioner Stephen Kutwa said security officers have been deployed to the more than 184 centres and schools. In Turkana, County Commissioner Jacob Ouma said adequate security personnel have been deployed to schools in banditry-prone areas, including Kainuk and Kapedo. A helicopter was also deployed to supply KCSE exam papers to flooded areas such as Nakurio in Turkana Central Sub-county.

In Uasin Gishu, County Commissioner Dr Edison Nyale said the Education ministry provided mobile containers to dispatch materials in Lumakanda and Lugari due to the ongoing rains while Nandi County Director of Education Harison Muriuki said the exercise started smoothly without any hitches.

In Central region, a total of 119,396 candidates sat the test, with Kirinyaga County recording more female students than male.

Centre managers picking up exam materials at the Kisumu Central DCC office. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Speaking in Kerugoya, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) County Director Isabella Iregi said centre managers were watchful to curb cheating. Kirinyaga Central Deputy County Commissioner Julius Kavita said security has been beefed up in all the centres.

In Nyeri, Central Regional Director of Education Sabina Aroni asked school principals to be wary of heavy rains for their safety. Nyeri Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Mwangi said a disaster management team was in place to take care of emergencies.

In Meru, County Director of Education David Kenaiya said the exams kicked off without much delays. A total of 30,341 candidates — 14,321 girls and 16,020 boys — are sitting the exams.

In Isiolo, the exams in Cherab Ward were delayed due to floods. County Director of Education Caroline Mugo said they were able to access the standby chopper, which Isiolo is sharing with Samburu County, to airlift the exam papers to the schools.

Isiolo sub-county police boss William Kiambi asked officers manning the exam centres to ensure utmost security and not to misuse their firearms.

In Tharaka Nithi County, examination papers were successfully issued to the centre managers in the seven sub-counties with no delays reported. County Commissioner Wesley Koech warned candidates, parents and teachers against falling into the trap of criminals purporting to sell examination papers. He said no exam paper had leaked and that the ones being circulated on social media are fake. He noted that though the region is experiencing heavy rainfall, most of the roads are in good condition and transportation would not be a challenge.

In Nyanza, the examination took of to a smooth start, with one candidate sitting the test at the Siaya County Referral Hospital after delivering a baby. Two candidates on remand and two convicted prisoners at Kisii Prisons also sat the exams.

Examination supervisors in Galole Constituency, Tana River County, on board a helicopter to take exams to schools cut off by floods. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

In Kisumu County, education officials asked centre managers to be vigilant and seal the loopholes that could led to examination cheating, including collecting invigilators and supervisors’ phones as soon as they arrive at the school.

TSC Kisumu County Director Samuel Marigat asked the centre managers to strictly observe exam regulations.

In Homa Bay, the government has come up with contingency measures to ensure the national exams go on in the county without any hitches. The county is among areas where heavy rains have disrupted movement in the past.

Put on standby

Homa Bay Sub-county Education Director Ziada Osano said two vehicles have been put on standby to take exam centre managers to their schools when their movement is disrupted.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Dr Belio Kipsang addresses the media in Westlands before supervising the distribution of KCSE 2023 examination papers. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“Two drivers have been assigned the responsibility of helping teachers in distress,” Ms Osano said. She said some areas have been cut off due to heavy rains. Magare Girls Secondary School reported that the institution cannot be accessed by vehicles after roads were washed away.

Meanwhile, in Ndhiwa, principals and security officers were forced to board a tractor to deliver exams to Maranyona and Ligodho secondary schools in Kanyidoto after River Oyombe burst its banks and disrupted movement along the Riat-Wachar Junction road.

In Coast region, 52, 958 candidates sat the tests. Regional Education Director Lucas Kangongo said that, despite the heavy rains, two helicopters have been deployed to help in dispatching the exam materials after some centres became inaccessible.

Form Four students at Michinda Secondary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County are searched ahead of the KCSE exams on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

“In Tana River, there was a lot of rain and some examination centres could not be accessed so we had to seek assistance from the Kenc who deployed two helicopters,” Mr Kangongo said.

Tana Delta, the official added, was also affected, forcing the Ministry of Education to move two examination centres to a safer area. Fifty three operational containers have been opened and exam papers successfully dispatched to 253 examination centres. In Taita Taveta, County Director of Education Khalif Hirey said adequate security and logistical arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth and credible examination process.

In Lamu, County Education Director Zachary Mutuiri told Nation that the exams started very well with no incident of absenteeism among candidates reported across the county.

Candidates wait for the KCSE exams at Kagumo High School in Nyeri County on November 6, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Mr Mutuiri thanked the national government through the Interior ministry for ensuring the safety of candidates, invigilators and all exam officials.

Lamu County Commissioner Louis Rono assured all the candidates of their security throughout the exam period, adding that all places, especially areas along the Kenya-Somalia border like Kiunga and Boni Forest, are well secured.

Kwale County Education Director Ahmed Abdi said there are at least 118 exam centres and that the county security team and education personnel would be alert to curb any challenges during the examination period.

In Nakuru County, a pregnant candidate sat the examination in hospital, with County Director of Education Victoria Mulili giving assurance of her safety.

Speaking after supervising the distribution of examination papers in Molo Sub-county, Ms Mulili said two police officers have been deployed in every examination centre. In Nyandarua, County Education Director Philip Wambua said most centres had the exam materials by 8am.

“The exercise is incident free and we do not expect any major challenges despite the ongoing rains, most of the roads have been improved. We, therefore, expect a smooth exercise throughout the county. We had an arrangement where distribution started with schools in far areas,” Mr Wambua said.

In Laikipia, County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri asked candidates and exam managers to be wary of flash floods, while, in Kericho, two candidates are sitting the exam at the Kericho County Referral Hospital after giving birth on Friday.