State, Unicef in partnership to get 250,000 children back to school

Unicef Representative in Kenya Maniza Zaman

Unicef Representative in Kenya Maniza Zaman (left) and PS Fatuma Chege with other guests during the launch of “Operation Come to School” on October 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Education and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) yesterday launched a three-year programme to bring back to school at least 250,000 children in the country.

