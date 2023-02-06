State to re-establish TVET syllabus council

The government has announced plans to re-establish the TVET Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), which was disbanded last year.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training Principal Secretary Esther Muoria said once this is done, the government would embark on curriculum reforms in TVET to ensure a 70:30 industry-college training programme.

It means students will undertake 70 per cent training in industry and the remaining percentage in college.

Dr Muoria said TVET-CDACC Board members would be named soon.

“I have directed my officers to develop a database of industries in the country with which we shall partner in skills delivery,” Dr Mworia said during the Young Africa Works-Youth employability project partners technical forum in Naivasha.

She added that one of the components in the project seeks to provide competency-based education and training (CBET) to TVET trainers.

TVET institutions

The PS said the activity is significant towards successful rollout of the CBET strategy in TVET institutions.

In May 2022, then-Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha transferred the functions of TVET-CDACC to the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and the Kenya National Examinations Council.

On September 12, 2022, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority Chief Executive Kipkirui Langat issued a circular suspending TVET-CDACC courses.

During the summit in Naivasha, Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) Acting Director-General Alice Kande stressed the critical role the organisation has to play in ensuring credible competence.

She added that the recognition of prior learning (RPL) policy would ensure that learners with no formal education are recognised.

RPL provides a framework for recognition of skills through the award of certificates, based on competence to enable trainees participate in many economic programmes.

“A lot is happening outside the classroom and we have to give a chance to disadvantaged groups. This aims to provide every Kenyan with an opportunity to participate in economic development and address the inequity in tendering for contracts to jua kali artisans and craftsmen due to their lack of certification,” Dr Kande said.

MasterCard Foundation

Kenya National Qualifications Framework Act 22 of 2014 mandates the KNQA to coordinate and supervise the development of policies on national qualifications and provide recognition of attainment of competencies including skills, knowledge, attitudes and values.

The Young Africa Works (YAW-K-TVET) programme is sponsored by the MasterCard Foundation in collaboration with the government, the private sector, entrepreneurs and educators.