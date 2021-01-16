State releases funds to rebuild schools destroyed by floods

The government has disbursed funds for the re-construction of schools destroyed by floods in Baringo, Kisumu, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.

Speaking at Ombaka Secondary School in Nyando, Kisumu County yesterday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said his ministry will speed up the financing to ensure that learning takes place in safe environments.

“We have provided Sh10 million for the construction of Ombaka Secondary School on new grounds after the original school got submerged,” he said.

The government has also given Sh10 million for Kandaria Secondary School while Ogenya and Kandaria primary schools have received Sh4 million each for reconstruction works.

Prof Magoha cautioned school heads against misusing funds and sending students home for fees.

“The schools should utilise the Sh14.6 billion free secondary education cash that was recently released as parents and guardians prepare to pay up after the ravages of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. “I do not want to hear of any case where teachers make decisions to send children from schools for any form of money since the government has already paid over Sh22,000 for every student in secondary schools,”

Payment modalities

He, however, called on parents who cannot afford to pay the money to arrange with the head teachers on payment modalities.

“The teachers should consider that there are parents who are poor and they should not send their children home,” he said.

The CS termed “criminal” the levying of additional charges on parents above what the government has recommended.

“The government is providing free primary and day secondary education and has already released funds to cater for their learning,” he said. “If you must ask children for any amount, make sure you convene the board of management and ask from parents who can afford it.”

“No one should be discriminated against for whatever reasons and we encourage even the girls who became pregnant to be allowed to complete their education,” the CS stated.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to buy 9,000 desks for 150 public schools in Laikipia County. Out of 283 public primary schools, 75 will receive 5,250 desks. This means each school will get 70 desks through the programme. The county has 99 public secondary schools but 75 were selected to benefit from 3,750 desks, with each receiving 50 additional desks.

Central regional commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga, however, said some contracted Jua kali artisans have failed to deliver desks.

Government's failures

Leaders from the region have been accusing the government of failing to supply learning institutions with desks to deal with social distancing challenges in schools.

“Last year the government promised that our learning institutions will be supplied with desks as one of the prevention measures against the spread of Covid-19 but up to date, it is yet to provide the desks as promised.

“I have visited several schools across the county and I can tell that none of them have been supplied with the furniture. This shows how the government was ill-prepared for resumption of learning,” said Nyandarua country Women rep Faith Gitau when she toured Kabati Primary School in Kipipiri constituency.

And speaking in AC Primary School in Ol Kalau town on Thursday during a tour in Nyandarua to evaluate schools preparedness in combating spread of Covid-19, the regional commissioner admitted that most of the schools in the area were yet to receive the part of Sh1.9 billion school furniture.

“In the entire region, we have challenges especially on delivery of desks because initially those who were contracted to do the job were experiencing challenges in delivering them but now we have moved away and we are trying to get those supplies who can deliver them,” said Mr Nyangwaga.

He revealed that the new suppliers will be expected to deliver the furniture by the end of the week.

“We are hoping that in the entire region by the end of the week, we shall be able to have delivered all desks so that we can solve out the challenges of spacing in classes ,” added the Commissioner.





Under the project, the artisans were to supply 650,000 locally assembled desks in learning institutions across the country.

The artisans were required to register for the tenders to supply the desks using prescribed forms that were to be downloaded from the websites of the Ministries of Interior and education or collected from the offices of Deputy County Commissioners and Assistant County Commissioners countrywide.

Designed prototypes of the desks were to be availed by the county commissioners, county directors of education and their sub county offices.

On transfers from private to public schools, the numbers are expected to rise when the statistics being collected across the country by the ministry of education is tallied and officially released on Tuesday next week. At least 10,000 learners have transferred to public schools from private institutions that have shut down due to the meltdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But government officials, while acknowledging that a majority of the students have reported to school, there are some who still cannot be accounted for. In Kisii County, 123 pupils from KARI primary school were yet to report to school.

Migori County has formed a multiagency committee to monitor the schools. The committee chaired by County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich .

“We have placed several measures including preparing hospitals and health facilities to deal with any emergencies that may arise from the schools,” Mr Cherutich said after unveiling the eight-member committee.

County Director of Education Mrs Elizabeth Otieno observed that students were crossing over from Tanzania through the Sirare, Muhuru Bay, Kopanga and Motemorabu border, a move she said posed a health challenge to Kenyan learners and their teachers.

“We are concerned on cross-border learning where students are crossing from neighbouring Tanzania, the health department should be on high alert in case of emergency,” Mrs Otieno said.

James Murimi, Brian Ojamaa, Victor Raballa, Vitalis Kimutai, Ian Byron, Benson Ayienda, Steve Njuguna and Derick Luvega