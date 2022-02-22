Collins Oyuu and Wilson Sossion

Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu (right) and his predecessor Wilson Sossion. Both have accused each other of giving inaccurate accounts of their assets and liabilities.

| File | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Wilson Sossion, Collins Oyuu trade barbs over Knut debts

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A war of words between Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu and his predecessor Wilson Sossion escalated Tuesday as both parties accused each other of giving inaccurate accounts of their assets and liabilities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.