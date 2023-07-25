Sossion: KNH doctors removed fatty tissue from my forehead in 15 minutes

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general Wilson Sossion has revealed that he underwent a minor operation to remove the trademark fatty tissue (lipoma) on his forehead.

Celebrating his new look, Mr Sossion could not resist taking a dig at cartoonists who often depict him with an exaggerated swelling on his face.

"One morning after a TV talk show, a doctor from Kenyatta National Hospital, a Dr Paul Kirui, asked me to meet him at KNH for a special matter. I found him with Dr Fedinand Nakole, a reconstructive and plastic surgeon. They advised me to have the fat tissue on my forehead removed, which they did with precision yesterday (Monday) in a 15-minute operation," said the cabinet administrative secretary for Tourism whose appointment, alongside 51 others, has been put on hold by the High Court.

"I celebrate Kenyan doctors and medics wherever they are in Kenya. They are the best doctors in the world. Our education has produced the best doctors we can be proud of. Medical tourism is the next big thing in Kenya.

Then he had his warning: "Cartoonists, you will have nothing more to draw on my forehead!"

Local anaesthesia

Mr Sossion told the Nation that the procedure was done under local anaesthesia.

"It was not much. It was done in 15 minutes and I went to play golf at 3pm," he said.

On Tuesday morning, he appeared on a local TV show to discuss education issues, sporting his new look.

"It (the mass) didn't bother me, but you people in the media have paid too much attention to how I look. I look different now," he enthused.

"It wasn't painful and that's why I never went for surgery before," said Mr Sossion.