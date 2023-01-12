Solve Egerton University financial crisis, dons ask Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Egerton Chapter has appealed to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to address the financial crisis affecting the institution.

The union said they met the CS last year but so far no solution is forthcoming.

“The CS is fully aware of the challenges we’re facing. He promised to address the matter. However, since we presented our grievances to the CS we have not received any feedback,” said the chapter secretary-general Grace Kibue.

Interestingly, even as Egerton university lecturers continue to suffer, last year, Mr Machogu said the government will continue supporting public universities. The CS said the government had already allocated a capitation of Sh50 billion for university education.

“Where are these billions the CS is talking about? I am owed more than Sh2.5 million in salary arrears. I don’t know whether I will ever be paid my accruing arrears,” lamented a professor.

Chapter chairperson Prof Ngare Kariuki said if the management continues to disobey court orders the union might be forced to withdraw its labour.

The university management was ordered by Employment and Labour Relations Court to pay the lecturers full salaries but the order was not effected as dons continue to receive 60 per cent of their salaries.

The two officials were speaking in Nakuru City on Thursday during the union's special General Meeting at Nakuru Athletics Club.

The union called on the management of the financially crippled institution to recall a redundancy notice issued last year that is seeking to retrench hundreds of staff.

“The management and the university council should resign as it has failed to address the financial crisis at Egerton University. Kenya has many competent people who can turn around the university,” said Dr Kibue.

“We’re asking the management and the council with all humility that they should resign and give a chance to other people to manage the institution and solve the Egerton crisis. We’re moving from one problem to another. Twice we have seen the management disobey court orders.”

The union said the way the redundancy notice was issued at a time when many employees had left Egerton University,” said Dr Kibue.

“Many staff have retired while others are unable to cope with the financial crisis and have resigned. The institution had about 1,800 staff but today the number has dropped to between 1,300 and 1,400. As a union, we’re shocked that the management wants to retrench when the number of staff has been reduced. The management argument that it does not have money is not valid,” said Dr Kibue.

The union claimed that some departments lack adequate staff and questioned the timing of the redundancy notice.

“Will the management employ new staff yet some departments are understaffed?” posed Dr Kibue.