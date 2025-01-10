Shock as Bungoma’s Lugulu Girls School KCSE results withheld

Anxiety is running high at Lugulu Girls High School in Bungoma County after students' Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results were withheld by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec).

The school’s management has appealed to candidates for the 2024 KCSE examinations and their parents to be patient as the school pursues its results through the official appeal channels with the council.

“Dear Parent/Guardian, we are aware that your child has not yet received their examination results. Please rest assured that the matter is being addressed, and the results will be made available to you in due time. Further communication will follow.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding,” read a letter signed by the school principal Dinah Cheruiyot addressed to parents and guardians of the school.

Western Region Director of Education Jared Obiero confirmed that the results for Lugulu Girls were withheld.

"The results were pended and we are sorting out the matter. Let there be no cause of alarm. The results will be out soon," said Mr Obiero.

Mr Obiero explained that the withholding of the results means that they are being reviewed and have not yet been approved or rejected.

"This usually happens for a number of reasons, including missing information or errors. We call for patience as we pursue this case," he added.

The anxiety about the examinations comes after the examination council cancelled examination results for 840 candidates who took the KCSE examination for engaging in exam irregularities.

The Council announced that the results of several schools were under review over suspected irregularities.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba noted that Knec withheld 2,829 candidates' results over suspicion of engaging in exam irregularities, pending the conclusion of an investigation process in 30 days.

The CS confirmed that disciplinary action would be taken against 91 teachers who were reported to have aided in examination malpractices.

"It is unfortunate that a few contracted professionals and teachers are, however, still insistent on ruining the future of our learners by subjecting them to examination malpractices," Ogamba said.

The school management however emphasised on the school’s commitment to integrity and hard work.

The institution is known for its great performance since it made a comeback in the national ranking from 2020 when it scored a mean grade of 9.3.

In the 2023 results, one candidate scored a plain A while 64 recorded A- (minus) among other quality grades in the school.