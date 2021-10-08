Sh17bn sent to schools, says CS Magoha

The government has disbursed Sh17.5 billion to schools ahead of next week’s reopening.

Education CS George Magoha said the funds meant for both public primary and secondary schools will ensure uninterrupted learning as he cautioned head teachers against sending away children for non-payment of fees.

Of the amount, the CS indicated that Sh15.75 billion has been sent to secondary schools while Sh2.2 billion to primary institutions.

“There is absolutely no reason why any teacher should turn away a child when schools reopen on Tuesday,” he said yesterday during the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed Raila Odinga Secondary School in Nyando.

Prof Magoha challenged schools to initiate dialogue with parents and guardians to agree on how to clear their arrears.

He revealed government plans to build 20,044 classrooms to be used by Grade 7 learners.

“The classrooms to be ready for use by 2023 students will be completed by April next year,” said the Education boss.

The CS stated that Sh16 billion set aside for junior secondary schools targets to ensure the smooth rollout of competence based curriculum (CBC).

He pointed out that the initiative will promote 100 per cent transition and guarantee that no child is denied education.

Prof Magoha reiterated that the government will not be derailed with the court case launched against the implementation of the new curriculum.

“We have already spent Sh58 billion on CBC and we have 8.1 million children, some of whom will be assessed. I want to assure you that by the grace of God, this is going to happen,” he said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, while expressing support for CBC, however, stated that the debate is healthy.

“Anything new must always elicit suspicion. But we know that some countries like South Africa, Tanzania, Rwanda have already adopted it successfully,” he said.