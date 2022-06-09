Second phase of CBC classroom building starts next week

The government will roll out the second phase of building classrooms for the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) next week, Principal Secretary Julius Jwan said on Thursday, as officials race against time to complete the projects.

The ministry is on course to complete the CBC infrastructure projects in preparation for junior secondary school, the Early Learning and Basic Education PS.

Some 10,000 classrooms are expected to be built by the end of July. But phase one, which was to be completed in March, before the beginning of national examinations, remained incomplete. The plan was to build 6,497 classrooms.

On Thursday, Dr Jwan said the ministry would work with school managers and contractors to complete the unfinished CBC classrooms from phase one.

“We will be launching phase two for the CBC classrooms next week. We have a lot of construction going on in preparations for the junior secondary. In terms of infrastructure, the government is on course to complete these projects,” he said at Moi Girls High School Eldoret.

Three weeks ago, Education CS George Magoha launched the World Bank-funded Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project that will fund infrastructure programmes in schools in 30 counties to the tune of Sh22.8 billion.

PS Jwan said that over 900 schools are covered under the project, and the construction projects are ongoing.

Under the CBC programme, primary schools will go up to Grade Six. Junior secondary will comprise grades Seven, Eight and Nine, after which learners will transit to senior secondary for Grade 10, 11 and 12. Many university programmes will take three years.

On Thursday, the PS toured private schools in Uasin Gishu County as he assessed preparedness in the North Rift region to accommodate more learners transiting to junior secondary by January next year.

Some of the private schools that the PS inspected for compliance were Greenvale Academy Eldoret, Potters House Academy and Eldo-Baraka School.

“We are inspecting the private schools to accommodate students for the junior secondary school. I am impressed with the infrastructure that has been put in place by some of these private schools in Uasin Gishu County,” said the PS.

He added: “We are really impressed. In fact, by the time we get to January, seven classes [will have been] ready. Potters are putting up a three-storey complex where they are constructing 25 classrooms, and three labs will be ready in the next one month. We also went to Eldo-Baraka, where construction is still in the process.”

Some 1.25 million learners in Grade Six will sit their Kenya Primary Education Assessment, which will replace the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in November, with 1,320,395 learners under the 8-4-4 also joining Form One at the same time.