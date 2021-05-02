Science Park to be hub for innovation and incubation

Science and Technology

The ICT hub, whose operations have already kicked off, primarily focuses on applications and software in support of the agro-tech sector and developing collaborations with other investors at the park.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • From design and manufacturing to ICT, the science complex is one of two that the government plans to establish.
  • The first being the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology at the Konza Technopolis.

The Science and Technology Park at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, DeKUT, is finally taking shape, promising to transform the institution into a top centre for specialised training for scientists and engineers.

