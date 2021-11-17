Schools allowed to engage learners in internal, inter-school co-curriculum activities

School children can now play, the government has said after bowing to pressure from teachers, unions, parents and other stakeholders.

Schools were yesterday allowed to engage learners in internal and interschool co-curriculum activities, weeks after principals, unions and the parents’ association asked the Ministry of Education to reinstate them.

They said co-curriculum activities play a major role in reducing learner indiscipline in schools as it helps them to release negative energy.

The principals, unions and the parents associated the absence of the co-curriculum activities to increasing cases of school fires. So far, more than 40 schools have been burned by students

The Ministry of Education yesterday said the allowed co-curriculum activities will, however, be non-contact or low contact activities as guided in the Ministry of Health protocols.

In a circular to all regional, county and sub county directors of education, the Basic Education principal secretary, Dr Julius Jwan, yesterday said the ministry was working on modalities for full resumption of activities in due course.

“The Ministry of Health recommended that inter school sporting activities may gradually resume, with strict adherence to the current guidelines prepared by the Ministry of Education. The initial focus should be on non-contact/low contact activities as guided in the protocols,” said Dr Jwan.

Last week, the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) chairman Kahi Indimuli and the Kenya Parents’ Association national chairman, Mr Nicholas Maiyo, called for the ministry to restore the co-curriculum activities.

Negative energy

According to Mr Indimuli, students need the activities to release negative energy and relax from the crash curriculum.

Further, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) also called for the immediate reinstatement of the co-curriculum activities in schools.

The activities were suspended last year as part of the measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus in schools.

A push by the principals to have the activities restored early this year was rejected by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Education has also developed health and safety protocols to guide the resumption of the activities.

Isse Mohammed Aden of North Eastern's Boys Town (right) vies for the ball with Kilonzi Daniel of Machakos Boys during the Under-16 category of the Coca Cola Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two games at Kisumu Polytechnic grounds, Kisumu on July 31, 2019. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

According to the health and safety protocols in secondary schools’ sports, schools are required to identify and justify sports that are non-contact, low risk and high risk.

“Fields shall be appropriately marked to ensure learners play different games that avoid touching or holding each other. Handshakes and hugs to celebrate achievements during and after events are prohibited. The exchange and sharing of uniforms is prohibited,” reads the protocols.

Schools are required to ensure learners keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres between one another as they play. They are also required to wear masks when not playing, and use sanitised sport equipment.

Team event organisers are also required to keep records and contact information of all the athletes, athlete support personnel and any other person for ease of contact tracing.

“Body temperature checks shall be conducted to all persons at the time of entry to the venue,” reads the protocols.

Student athletes

The protocol’s further require student athletes and other actors to be tested for Covid 19 96 hours into the competition.

The ministry has divided the co-curriculum activities into six categories.

Outdoor recreation that will be open include jogging, team building, trekking and tug of war. Non-contact sports allowed include athletics, heptathlon, decathlon, badminton, table tennis, gymnastics, darts and cycling.

However, some sporting activities such as soccer, hockey, netball, basketball, hand ball and volleyball, which are considered as low risk, will remain closed.

High risk contact sports such as boxing, karate, judo, rugby, chess, scrabble and gymnastics will also remain closed. Water sports such as swimming and lifesaving will also not be allowed in schools.

The resumption of sports and recreational activities will take place in phases based on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

During the competition, schools are required to ensure that leaners observe social distance while at the venue and are wearing masks unless in action.

Hawkers have also been outlawed from venues of competition,

The organisers should also provide an ambulance manned by well-trained medical personnel and paramedics.

Award of medalists

After the completion, award of medalists should be self-service, allowing participants to pick sanitised medals for themselves.

Teachers are also required to control celebration of winners by ensuring no contact, and also restrict the access and activities at the mixed zone areas.

Schools are further required to fumigate dormitories after the teams leave to ensure they are safe for the students of the hosting school.

Service providers are also required to abide by the health and safety protocols during the school competitions.

According to the protocols, when students engage in the co-curriculum activities they are less likely to experience depression, use drugs or be immoral.

“Athletics improves physical health, provides children a safe and healthy activity, instils discipline and commitment, promotes interpersonal relationships, helps mental health, inculcates social values and also instils self-drive that will help with future schooling and career,” reads the guidelines.

The protocols were developed by the Ministry of Education in liaison with the ministries of Health, and Sports, Culture and Heritage.