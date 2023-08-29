School heads stare at high costs as Term Three begins

Schools open for the third term today amid crippling financial challenges.

The situation is so dire that traders are reluctant to supply schools with foodstuffs while others have blacklisted schools with huge debts.

School heads have painted a grim picture of what they will face from today as thousands of learners report and have urged parents to pay fees as stipulated to ease the situation.

“We are ready to receive our students but the situation is really bad. We are facing serious challenges due to school fee arrears. Suppliers have literally refused to supply,” said St Thomas Girls Secondary School Principal Eunice Mwaiseghe.

She said she was now relying on the goodwill of parents who donate maize to make maize meal.

“I survived the last term by the grace of God. I have a huge wage bill due to an acute shortage of teachers,” she added. She revealed that the institution, which has 1,330 girls, is owed Sh28 million in school fees.

Before schools closed barely a month ago, head teachers were buying food at half the current market price. For example, a 50kg bag of sugar, which used to cost about Sh6,000, now sells for Sh11,000 while beans have shot up to Sh20,000 from Sh7,000 per bag.

“Things are tough because of the delay in the release of capitation. Head teachers are suffering, we are undergoing mental torture. Parents are not paying fees, food prices have gone up and the government is yet to release the capitation grant. What are we going to do?” asked a head teacher of a public school in Kisumu.

A head teacher in Nyandarua said she had resorted to buying food according to the number of learners.

“By the time we closed school, we had Sh11 million in fees arrears, something we have never experienced before. We understand that parents are also struggling, but the government has not sent the capitation grant either,” said a head teacher in Kilifi.

The secondary school principals called on Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to release the capitation grant.

“The capitation we got so far in Term One was 19 per cent, Term Two was 18 per cent, which means for the remaining part of the year, which is now the Third Term, are they going to send the over 60 per cent?” asked a principal in Siaya.

A head teacher in Kisii said schools were struggling because of delayed capitation grants.

“Some things are not adding up, the government is not releasing capitation, parents are not paying school fees, what does that mean? It means we are compromising service delivery in schools,” said the principal.

His colleague from Bomet said school staff and suppliers had not been paid for a while.

“People do not want to talk about the situation in schools. Schools are strained. Our budget was Sh8,000 for a bag of beans, but we are buying it at Sh18,000. Food prices have skyrocketed. All is not well,” added the principal.

Murang’a Boys High School Principal Willy Kuria, who is also the acting national vice-chairman of the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association, urged the government to allow them to charge additional fees.