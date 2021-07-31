School buses strictly for academic events, says Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha during the launch of the Physical Education and Sports Policy for Basic Education at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi on June 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Friday warned school administrators against hiring out buses, saying they are only for academic-related activities.

