School buses strictly for academic events, says Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Friday warned school administrators against hiring out buses, saying they are only for academic-related activities.

Prof Magoha said the ministry has learnt that some administrators are permitting use of school buses for purposes unrelated to academic work.

The Nation has established that schools, especially those in rural areas, hire out buses to communities for social functions such as weddings, and to churches and other groups for various activities.

"The ministry is notifying all school administrators and boards of management to use school buses exclusively for academic-related purposes and desist from hiring out the vehicles for other purposes," the CS said in a statement.

He also directed schools to comply with Ministry of Health guidelines on social distancing in buses, as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"In transporting learners, administrators must ensure all Ministry of Health measures of combating Covid-19 are strictly adhered to," he said, noting learners are being exposed to the deadly virus due to non-compliance.

The CS also called on parents and guardians to ensure safe transport for Form One learners who will be reporting to school from Monday

Firm action will be taken against individuals or groups that flout these directives, he warned.