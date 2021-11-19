Sack varsity bosses and shut Moi University, demands Uasu

Lecturers and other workers have demanded the closure of Moi University for two years and dismissal of public university vice-chancellors.

Union leaders accused the vice chancellors mismanaging universities and failing to offer proper leadership.

Officials of the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu), Kenya Union of Domestic Hotels Educational Institutions Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) yesterday said the VCs do not want to address their grievances.

The officials, who met at Moi University, said almost all public universities face collapse.

Uasu Secretary General Constantine Wasonga accused Moi University VC Isaac Sanga Kosgey of failing to implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and urged the government to shut the institution.

Dr Wasonga said closing public universities would enable the government to institute structural reforms and give them a financial and managerial facelift.

“The only language these workers will understand is when their employers implement the salary deal and remit statutory deductions. Without that, the university should be shut for two years,” Dr Wasonga said.

He called for the abolition of the rule that universities must be led by professors.

“Other people can be VCs as long as they execute their mandates effectively. Professors running our public universities are a bad example. Whatever is happening calls for a change in the requirements of university chief executives,” Dr Wasonga said.

The Uasu boss urged the Ministry of Education to re-evaluate its policies with a view of ensuring public universities get good leaders.

Uasu chairperson Grace Nyongesa told VCs who say universities do not have money to step down “instead of leading bankrupt institutions”.

Dr Nyongesa said VCs are hiding behind financial challenges claim to deny employees their rights.

“It is unfortunate that our VCs are refusing to honour salary agreements, claiming universities have no money. Let them resign,” she said.

Dr Wasonga criticised Prof Kosgey for recalling students “despite the fact that issues which led to its closure of Moi University last month have not been addressed”.

“Parents of these students should send them fare to travel home because no learning is taking place at Moi University. Students are idling around while lecturers are on a go-slow,” Dr Wasonga said.

He added that the dispute between the university management and workers “will not end any time soon”.

Uasu Moi University Chapter Chairman Richard Okero said mismanagement and misuse of resources are to blame for the problems facing the institution.

Moi University Chapter Organising Secretary Nyabuta Ojuki said their problems can be easily addressed by the management.

“Our employer is oppressive. We demand the full implementation of the CBA. Other universities have done so,” he said.

Academic staff at Moi University are demanding the implementation of the 2017/21 national CBA.

The workers have also been demanding the implementation of internal CBAs, staff promotion and the remittance of statutory deductions and loans owed to banks and credit societies.

The unions also called for the confirmation or replacement of acting managers and other staff at the university, including deputy VCs and the finance officer.

The Auditor-General’s 2020 report said Moi University revenue stood at Sh7.8 billion against an expenditure of Sh8.3 billion.

A Universities Funding Board (UFB) report showed public the public learning institutions had a total debt of Sh56.6 billion.