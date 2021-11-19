Sack varsity bosses and shut Moi University, demands Uasu

Moi University

Moi University. The institution has accumulated a debt of Sh4.5 billion

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Titus Ominde  &  Neema Cherotich

Lecturers and other workers have demanded the closure of Moi University for two years and dismissal of public university vice-chancellors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.