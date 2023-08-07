RVIST joins digital revolution to support government efforts to create 1 million jobs

The Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) has put in place the infrastructure to support the government's ambitious goal of creating one million online jobs for the youth.

The project, based on one of President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza manifestos on digital superhighway and creative industries, aims to help the youth generate income and reduce unemployment through an economic model dubbed "Bottom-up Economic Transformation".

Speaking during the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi last year, Dr Ruto said his government will install 100,000km of digital superhighway in the form of fibre optic cables to provide internet access to every part of the country.

This is expected to bring electricity to 29,000 schools, 26,000 markets and 8.5 million households.

Hundreds of unemployed youths in the vicinity of the RVIST now have the opportunity to find well-paying online jobs through a new government-run platform.

Initially, the project called the Ajira Digital programme, a brainchild of the Jubilee government's ICT ministry hoped to connect one million youth to job opportunities.

However, the project, which was first introduced in 2016 by the previous regime and aimed to create jobs for the youth in the 290 constituencies, was supposed to be equipped with computers, but it seems the project hit a hard rock.

This latest project by the Kenya Kwanza administration will take a different approach, with the government involving technical institutions.

“This approach of engaging the technical institutions is well thought of as the institutions' neighbours communities which have unemployed youth,” said RVIST Principal Sammy Chemoiwa.

“We have set up the computer laboratory and what we’re waiting for are the computers which hopefully should be here anytime from now,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

The project is already being implemented at Kabete National Polytechnic in Kiambu and other Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres in Nyeri, Meru, Baringo, Kericho, Nandi and Nyandarua counties, among others.

Each TVET will receive 100 computers and the government will then train the youth.

Students at these institutions with ICT skills will be able to work online through partnerships with companies in Kenya that have contracts with US and other foreign countries.

“The youth will be assigned jobs like drawing architecture works, and others and submit and earn a good income,” explained Mr Chemoiwa.

He said the local companies will be working closely with the government.

“A few students, youths in the neighbourhood and lecturers will be trained on how to source online jobs and ultimately earn in dollars,” he added.

Mr Chemoiwa said any youth in the neighbourhood with ICT skills and no access to the internet has an opportunity to enrol.

“We shall collect the biometric data of the interested youths who will pay a small fee for maintenance that is manageable as we expect them to work and earn,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

The project at RVIST gives hope to the students that they are able to earn and this will motivate them to study hard.

“This will be a big motivation for our students. Students who face school fees challenges have an opportunity to work online and pay for their studies. We expect the students and the youth to earn Sh12,000 per month,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

The students at RVIST are excited about the new project and are looking forward to embarking on serious online jobs.

“As soon as this project starts I hope to be among the first beneficiaries by taking a leap of faith,” said a student at RVIST.

The Principal said the student population at the institution is more than 10,000 and 100 computers might not be enough.

“I have made a special appeal to the government to add 100 more computers so that more students at the institution can get more access to this project,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

Meanwhile, five students at the institution namely Lydia Kayoni, Grace Wambugu, Stephen Kiama, Faith Muguga Anyoso and Lydia Chepkosgei will proceed for a special attachment and work in modern farms in the United Kingdom (UK).

“These students will work in the UK for six months. This is a pilot programme where they will get exposure and experience,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

The pilot project will also involve students from Bukura Agricultural College, Nyandarua National Polytechnic and National Youth Service ( NYS) Yatta School of Agriculture.

The project is targeting second-year students studying agriculture and are willing to do manual work.

“The beauty of this programme is that the students will be exposed to modern technology in agriculture which they can apply back home to boost food production,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

“If this first cohort of students performs well in the UK then the programme will be annual and more students will be enlisted in the programme,” said Mr Chemoiwa.