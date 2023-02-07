Rongai MP Paul Chebor releases Sh5.5m bursaries to 163 needy students

At least 163 bright and needy students in Rongai constituency have received bursaries worth Sh5.5 million.

Each of the students joining Form One in national schools received Sh53,544 while those joining day schools got Sh12,000. The beneficiaries came from Soin, Mosop, Visoi, Menegai West and Solai wards.

The needy students were identified by the community unlike in the past when the CDF office picked the beneficiaries.

Speaking while handing the cheques on Tuesday, area MP Paul Chebor said at least 20 university students who had dropped out of college due to lack of fees are back to college after the kitty cleared their fees arrears.

“Education forms part of my legacy and I want to make sure the NG-CDF kitty is utilised well to enable the needy and bright students to pursue their dreams in secondary and colleges,” said Mr Chebor.

“No university student from Rongai constituency will drop out of college due to lack of fees,” he added.

He added: “I’m satisfied the bursary disbursement was transparent. The community and the local administration ensured we selected only deserving cases, especially those coming from poor backgrounds, orphans and the disabled.”



The students who received the bursary will keenly be monitored by a CDF team to ensure they work hard in school.

“I urge the students to work hard because their parents and guardians will no longer spend more sleepless nights thinking about where they will get money to pay their school fees,” said the MP adding that all dilapidated infrastructure in schools in the constituency will be renovated.

Shentel Marita who got Form One admission at Pangani Girls in Nairobi could not hide her joy after receiving her cheque.