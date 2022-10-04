Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies sign MoU with US technical college

Many students studying in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Kenya rarely dream of studying abroad.

However, students at the Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies have all reasons to work hard as their institution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Madison Technical College of the US.

One of the key highlights of this collaboration allows Kenyan students to study at the renowned college and upgrade their skills for the international job market.

The collaboration will also see the students cut down on the cost of travelling abroad for further studies as students will learn virtually while those wishing to go to the US will get credit transfers into Madison Technical College.

Some of the teaching programmes include Information Communication Technology (ICT), Renewable energy, hospitality, metal fabrication, interior design, welding, cybersecurity, software engineering, computer science and agro-business.





Madison Technical College Executive Vice-president and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Thomas said the collaboration is a great opportunity for both lecturers and students in the two institutions to learn from each other.

"This is a genuinely two-way exchange programme for both institutions to learn from different programmes and working cultures. Madison Technical College will be a pathway for Kenyan students who may wish to study in the US as the world is now a global village. The global competency for the two countries will grow and benefit the two countries," said Dr Thomas.

The MoU signed on Monday signalled the start of the collaboration of student and faculty exchange as the two institutions cement the partnership.

"This is good news to our students. Students who will go for an associate degree programme in Madison Technical College will take two years and this will prepare them for a bachelor's degree," said Mr John Kimemia Gitau, the institute’s director.

He added: "Alternatively a student can learn in Kenya for one year and then proceed to Madison Technical College and study for one more year to qualify for the Associate degree programme which takes two years before studying for a degree course which takes two years. This is a win-win situation for local students as they will cut a lot on accommodation which is very expensive in the US."

"Madison Technical College has a collaboration agreement with 150 universities in the US and if a Kenyan student wants a programme that is not offered at Madison Technical College he will get one elsewhere in the US because of the collaboration and will take two years," said Mr Gitau.

The local students will also have a chance to learn online which will be conducted by lecturers in the US.

Mr Gitau said the lecturers at the institute will gain immensely from the experience of lecturers from the US as they will be able to tap into their skills through exchange programmes.

"Madison Technical College collaborates strongly with the industry. They teach for the industry and as an institute, we want to borrow that kind of curriculum approach to ensure our students get employment opportunities after completing their studies," said Mr Gitau.

"We are not training our students to get papers for the sake of academics certificate, we want them to be productive in society," said Mr Gitau

The Principal Ms Pacy Kihumba said the partnership will expose the students and lecturers which will give the teaching staff an international platform which will boost their teaching styles while the students will now take their studies seriously.

"The signing of the MoU dispels the myth that technical vocational training is for the lower cadre in the society. Technical skills are important locally and globally," said Ms Kihumba.