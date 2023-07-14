Let us go out and create jobs, Kiboro tells Riara graduands

It is customary for Riara University to call its graduation ceremony a commencement, and on Friday, the university witnessed its seventh one when hundreds of students graduated.

Graduands were joined by their loved ones at the commencement held at the university grounds on Raila Odinga Way (formerly Mbagathi Way), Nairobi.

In his commencement speech, the university’s chancellor, Dr Wilfred Kiboro, challenged the graduands to be more entrepreneurial rather than seeking employment.

“There is nothing wrong with employment, but let’s change our mentality and create jobs. I am not discouraging you from finding employment, but because of the reality of the current world, let us change our mentality,” Dr Kiboro said.

He told them to follow their dreams, no matter how wild: “Exercise courage and you will break barriers. There is no limit to what you can do to impact the world positively and the people around you. Remember, the ‘why’ that inspires you to act is so much more important than the ‘what’ when it comes to dreams and aspirations,” he added.

His words were echoed by Vice Chancellor Robert Gateru, when he recognised that the graduands for their resilience and tenacity to overcome all odds.

“Graduation is just one mountain of many that you will have to climb to prove yourself to yourself, your Creator and to the world. Wherever you go, let me never hear Riara University graduate say ‘tunaomba serikali’. Go out there, be the investors, team players, and problem solvers. In Africa, we are blessed that we have so many problems waiting for graduates to solve. Once you solve a problem, you do not need to market yourself,” he said.

“Many times we focus only on what we want to achieve, but not what it takes to achieve it.”

Prof Gateru encouraged graduands to be innovative and creative in their different fields of study.

For her part, Dr Faith Mwende urged the graduands not to give up as they go up the ‘mountain’. “We often encounter setbacks that require us to descend before pushing forward again.”

Ms Nancy Wairimu, who graduated with a Bachelor of Law said she was thankful for her experience at Riara University. "The unwavering support from the lecturers and staff … it has been a privilege to be part of such an institution that provides quality education,” she said.

“Riara has been good vibes. I've had an incredible adventure filled with personal growth, and exciting experience and I've built lifelong friendships. Feeling ready for the industry and the world at large,” added Mr Brian Sang, who graduated with a Bachelor in communication and Multimedia Journalism.

Ms Harleem Manoo said that it had been a wonderful and beautiful journey to complete her degree at Riara: “One of the best places to be at for academics and entertainment.”

The Riara Group of Schools was founded by Mr Daniel and Prof Eddah Gachukia in 1974 as a commitment to the development of a whole learner. The education concept at Riara is one that goes beyond the conventional classroom and syllabus-based learning.