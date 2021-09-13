CBC
Survey reveals 80 per cent of teachers not trained on CBC

By  David Muchunguh

With only a year to the phasing out of 8-4-4 system in primary schools, eight out of 10 teachers are yet to acquire the requisite qualifications for teaching the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

