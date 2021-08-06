Revealed: 117,000 Form One students yet to report to school

St Georges High School

Form One students wait for admission at St Georges' High School in Nairobi on august 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than 117,000 Form one students are yet to report to their respective secondary schools as of Friday even as the Ministry of Education plans to start a mop up exercise on Monday.

