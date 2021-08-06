Revealed: 117,000 Form One students yet to report to school

More than 117,000 Form one students are yet to report to their respective secondary schools as of Friday even as the Ministry of Education plans to start a mop up exercise on Monday.



Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Sara Ruto, in a press briefing on Friday, said the reporting has been slow, especially in the day schools as some parents are still hoping to secure places in other schools.



“Data shows that the reporting levels are impressive, especially for boarding schools, that have recorded an average of 90 per cent of students getting admitted by end of day three,” said Dr Ruto at Jamhuri Secondary School on Friday.



A total of 1,179,192 candidates sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations and received results.

Friday deadline

So far, only 90 per cent representing 1,061,277 Form One students have reported to their respective schools while a total of 117,915 students, representing 10 per cent, are yet to report.

According to data from the Education ministry, schools in Kirinyanga County have the highest number of students who have reported since Monday. The ministry had given students until Friday to report to their respective schools.



Dr Ruto said this year’s reporting has been affected by requests for reversals from parents who have been seeking to change the placement of the children. She blamed those who sought to change placements only to take their children to the original schools where they had been admitted.

Place requests