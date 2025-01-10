Results for Kalonzo-linked school in Kitui withheld

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has withheld results for all the 92 candidates at Mama Malia Academy, a private girls’ secondary school run by Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation.

The examinations council said it was investigating alleged complaints of cheating at the institution based at Tseikuru, Kitui County.

School Principal Naomi Ndambuki said she was shocked to receive a letter from Knec communicating the action, which has thrown the candidates into panic.

"The letter from Knec did have much details, only saying the findings of their investigation will be communicated later," said Ms Ndambuki.

The school was established by Mr Musyoka’s wife, Pauline, initially as a rescue centre for destitute girls, and is named after the former vice president’s late mother, Malia Musyoka.

Majority of the students, who are from poor family backgrounds and drawn from across several counties, are sponsored by the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation.

From 2018, it has been ranked among the most improved schools nationally.

In the 2023 Form Four examination, the most improved student nationally came from the academy.

Esther Mwikali, who was admitted at the school with 199 KCPE marks, managed to score a B plain.

The school was also the most improved in Eastern region in 2021 and 2022 KCSE examinations.

Elsewhere, Matinyani Boys Secondary School has had results for a number of candidates cancelled in this year's results.

County Director of Education Khalif Hassan confirmed that some students have been flagged by Knec for exam irregularities.

The principal, Mr Nelson Mureithi, declined to discuss the issue but a teacher at the school, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Nation.Africa that 12 candidates had received “Y” results, meaning they were cancelled.

Mr Mureithi released results for 316 candidates with a mean grade of 6.582 yet the school had 328 Form Four students registered for KCSE, triggering speculation that the undeclared results were either withheld or cancelled by Knec.

The cancellation for two years in a row has turned the spotlight on previous results posted by Matinyani Boys in the last three years.

Kitui West MP Edith Nyenze said Knec should get to the bottom of the matter and explain what has been happening at the school.