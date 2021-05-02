Report recommends harmonisation of Tvet training standards

There is need for regional harmonisation of training standards and curricula in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to ease mobility of skilled labour in the country.

A new report, the National Tvet standards report 2020, has recommended harmonisation of training standards to help bring down the high number of unemployment in the country.

The report says that regular curriculum audits should focus on all sectors, including agriculture, tourism, the blue economy and health and manufacturing to ensure that more youth acquire skills that will propel them to self-employment.

“Regular market surveys and inputs from the industry advisory committees are required to guide the development of standards and curricula that are aligned to industry requirements for ensuring demand driven training,” reads the report, which further recommends that Tvet trainees focus on skills that will be beneficial for current and future jobs.

The Tvet sector has embarked on various reforms, among them the establishment of the new Competence Based Education and Training (CBET).

The curriculum is developed to respond to current labour market demands and quick evolution of technology to solve the issue of unemployment in the country. The Delphi method, used to arrive at a group opinion by surveying a panel of experts, was employed to seek opinion on the current challenges and recommendations for strengthening the Kenyan Tvet ecosystem.

Challenges facing Tvet sector

Among the challenges facing the sector include limited industry linkages to Tvet programmes, limited labour market research and information and limited number of occupational training standards.

Other challenges listed include a fragmented Tvet ecosystem, resource constraints, limited adoption of technology, and negative perception about Tvets among Kenyans as well as limited certifications among the informal sector workforce.

Technical and Vocational Education Training Authority, TVETA, director general, Dr Kipkirui Langat, said the report is the outcome of a rigorous primary research for gap analysis and needs assessment for standards development.

“The report mapped all the existing standards in Tvets and prepared a database of the recommended priority national occupational training standards,” he said.

The report has recommended that Tvet programmes focus on entrepreneurship that can be introduced at school level to encourage youth to innovate and become their own employers.

Further, the document has called on the institutions to also prioritise the training of the jua kali sector which is a key economy driver – TVETA’s Board Chairman, Prof Ahmed Ferej, said that the board would ensure there is harmonisation of standards and a review of existing occupational training standards.

CBET Curriculum

“We will also ensure that a national competency repository is implemented,” he added.

Tvet principal secretary, Dr Margaret Mwakima, added that the ministry is in the process of retooling and re-orienting Tvet trainers in all institutions to the CBET Curriculum.

“We have started by building the capacity of tutors at the Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC) to the CBET so that they can be well equipped to roll out a massive pre-service and in-serving training programme for all trainers,” said Dr Mwakima.

In January, at least 3,000 trainers recruited by the Public Service Commission without pedagogy training and deployed to various Tvet institutions around the country were directed to acquire the skills at the Kenya Technical Trainers’ College starting this month. The trainers were recruited to curb shortage of tutors in Tvet institutions.

Government also plans to recruit a further 2,000 trainers by 2025, increasing the total of trainers recruited in five years to 5,000. While appearing before the senate committee in Education and Research, Dr Mwakima said TVETA has so far accredited 2006 TVET institutions, including 863 public VTCs which are under the management of county governments.

“The authority conducts periodic quality audits of all Tvet institutions and has so far audited 948 of which 502 are vocational training centres,” she said.