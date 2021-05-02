Report recommends harmonisation of Tvet training standards

Mukurweini Technical Training Institute

Students at Mukurweini Technical Training Institute in Nyeri County attend a plumbing lesson on March 3, 2020. The government is betting on TVETs to bring down the high rate of unemployment among the youth in Kenya.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Tvet sector has embarked on various reforms, among them the establishment of the new Competence Based Education and Training (CBET).
  • Report is the outcome of a rigorous primary research for gap analysis and needs assessment for standards development.

There is need for regional harmonisation of training standards and curricula in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to ease mobility of skilled labour in the country.

