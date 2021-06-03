KCPE Candidates
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Race starts for two KCPE, KCSE exams in 2022

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCPE candidates are scheduled to sit the exams between March 7, 2022 and March 10, 2022.
  • KCSE candidates will start their tests the following day and complete on April 1, 2022. 

The journey to administration of two KCPE and KCSE examinations in the next 18 months has started with the registration of candidates.

