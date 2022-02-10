PS Simon Nabukwesi: Egerton risks losing World Bank funding over closures









Frequent closures threaten Egerton University’s future funding from the World Bank, University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi has warned.

The Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Agriculture and Agribusiness Management (Cesaam) at Egerton received Sh600 million from the World Bank in 2017 for research.

Mr Nabukwesi said that Kenyatta University missed out on lucrative World Bank funding to build a hostel due to strikes by students and non-teaching staff.

"Sometimes certain things that are done at our institutions affect their rating and funding," he said.

He called for the immediate reopening of the financially troubled Njoro campus to enable more than 18,000 students to continue their studies.

World Bank

The cash-strapped university was closed on November 26 after lecturers went on strike. The dons are demanding the full implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as ordered by a court on January 15 last year.

"Egerton University risks losing the World Bank’s confidence, (and) other lenders may withdraw donor funding running into billions of shillings due to frequent closures," he said.

He added: "It is sad Egerton University was closed because the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) officials do not understand how this affects the institution’s rating and image in the eyes of donors like the World Bank."

He urged university lecturers to understand the challenges that confront the higher education sector. He revealed that the huge funding gaps in public universities are not caused by individual universities.

Data from the Universities Fund, which guides the allocation of state cash to public universities, shows the gap has hit Sh27 billion in the current financial year, a 107.7 per cent rise from Sh13 billion two years ago.

Funding gaps

"The way we think as leaders determines the way we become. When we don't prioritise university education but we're ready to bail out Kenya Airways, tea, coffee and sugarcane farmers and forget university education, we end up causing problems in some institutions," Mr Nabukwesi said.

He said the Ministry of Education is focused on filling the funding gaps in public universities.

"Correcting the mistakes of funding gaps is a challenge that has been there for a long time. If Uasu Egerton chapter officials can be patient, we will provide a solution and (the) university will look good," he added.

He cautioned individuals against harassing university administrators.