PS lauds prudent management of World Bank centres of excellence in public varsities

Simon Nabukwesi

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi (right) being assisted to plant a tree by Prof George Owuor, Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Agriculture and Agribusiness Management (Cesaam) leader at Egerton University on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi has praised the prudent management of World Bank-sponsored centres of excellence in public universities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.