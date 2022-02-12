PS lauds prudent management of World Bank centres of excellence in public varsities

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi has praised the prudent management of World Bank-sponsored centres of excellence in public universities.

Mr Nabuklwesi has urged the universities where these projects are domiciled to borrow a leaf on how the multi-billion shilling projects are coordinated and sustained.

The World Bank has sponsored the African higher education centres of excellence (ACE II) project at Egerton, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JUST) and Moi University to promote and strengthen the capacity of the institutions to deliver high-quality training and applied research.

“These projects have enhanced the images of these universities and other departments and individuals in these universities should learn how projects have been coordinated and sustained," said Mr Nabukwesi.

Centres of excellence

The PS was speaking at Egerton University, Njoro Campus when he chaired the National Steering committee of the African Higher Education centres of excellence (ACE II) project that were touring the university to appraise themselves on the achievement made so far.

Mr Naubkwesi who opened a Sh11.4 million ultra-modern Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Agriculture and Agribusiness Management (CESAAM) office complex said that the centres aim at improving opportunities for students’ exchange programmes, and supervision of postgraduate students.

He revealed that the partnership has enhanced engagement with the private sector while the collaboration with industries has enhanced the quality and relevance of research.

He said the Ministry of Education was willing to assist the three centres of excellence to thrive even after World Bank support ends.

"As a ministry, we're committed to supporting the three centres to execute the ongoing projects," said Mr Nabukwesi.

The World Bank initiative seeks to strengthen the selected centres to deliver quality post-graduate education and build collaborative research capacity in five priority areas including industry, agriculture, and education.

The institutions are expected to produce excellent training, applied research, build networks among themselves and the industry to produce innovative solutions with real impact.

The centres are also expected to develop a culture of results-oriented and accountability through an exemplary performance-based financing mechanism.

CESAAM) at Egerton University is carrying out research on sustainable agriculture and agri-business after receiving Sh600 million from the World Bank in 2017.

Moi University also received a similar amount of funding to carry out research on phytochemicals, textiles, renewable energy and dyes for textiles.

Sh600 million

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology is researching sustainable use of insects as food and feeds after receiving Sh600 million from the World Bank.

The PS urged the three universities to utilise funds allocated to the project prudently.

"I urge all the parties involved in these projects to observe the highest standards of professionalism by adhering to set timelines and guiding principles and work towards meeting the project objectives," he said.