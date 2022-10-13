Programme launched to train TTC tutors, school heads on CBC

A programme has been rolled out to enhance teachers’ capacity to better implement the competency based curriculum (CBC).

Dubbed the Foundations for Learning, the five-year programme targets to train tutors in Teachers Training Colleges and school heads to better understand the new curriculum.

The programme, being spearheaded by the Institute for Educational Development, East Africa, is funded by the Aga Khan Foundation and Canadian government and also involves Tanzania and Uganda.

Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development, East Africa Dean, Dr Jane Rarieya said CBC has faced several challenges including the capacity of teachers to implement the curriculum.

She said the new curriculum is not well understood and teachers have not been sufficiently trained to implement the curriculum.

Granted, the programme seeks to answer this call by capacitating teachers at the pre-primary and primary levels in terms of developing their pedagogical skills.

The end game, she said, is to have a teacher who is creative, innovative and can think of learning strategies that get learners to think critically.

“We are trying to support teachers to better implement the curriculum within their classrooms and at the same time developing heads of schools to be leaders for learning because this is essential for the CBC,” said Dr Rarieya during a stakeholders meeting at the Aga Khan University.

For the pilot programme, she said, they have picked Shanzu Teachers College where they will train tutors who will then be tasked with training teacher trainees.

The Dean said this is targeted toward improving the teacher’s capacity to teach in CBC set up making them highly conversant with active learning approaches in classrooms, understand the curriculum, interpret and implement it.

“One-off workshops will not produce the quality teachers wanted. It has to be sustained. This is where we come in. We provide sustained training until it becomes practice,” said Dr Rarieya.

“We want to produce teachers who are not so reliant on textbooks. The aim of CBC is to develop learners who can think critically, solve problems and are entrepreneurial once they are done with basic education,” she added.

She said they have also partnered with the Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI) to put together a two-year diploma programme targeting school heads to support learning in schools and also better their understanding of gender inclusion and diversity issues in schools.

“Our mission is to support educational development agenda of the governments we work with in the region. In future, we hope we can get more funding to upscale the programme across the country,” she said.

KEMI Deputy Director in charge of management development Mr Wycliffe Wasike said the partnership targets head teachers from Kiifi and Mombasa Counties and is aimed to build a transformative leader who will be able to influence and produce quality education required for learners.

“We need champion leaders in our schools to promote quality education in our schools. This is a programme that we would later want to expand across the country," said Mr Wasike.

Dr Rarieya said running concurrently with the programme is an ongoing study that will identify best practices on developing champion teachers, what needs to be revised or improved and also come up with how to scale some of the best practices for the benefit of all.