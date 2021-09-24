Prof Solomon Shibairo appointed Masinde Muliro vice chancellor

Prof Solomon Shibairo at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega County on September 24, 2021, after he was appointed vice chancellor.

Photo credit: Shaban Makokha | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai  &  Shaban Makokha

Prof Solomon Shibairo has been appointed the new vice chancellor of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) in Kakamega County.

