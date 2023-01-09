Prof Phakeng: The stylish varsity chief who makes education cool

Mamokgethi Phakeng is not your usual university lecturer and administrator. Not only is she a professor but also the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, the best ranked university in Africa, and a decorated academic.

The professor calls herself Africa’s deputy mother and the title fits her well.

She is is fun-loving, a prolific dancer, a fitness freak, has a tattoo on her upper arm and is active on social media.

Through her Twitter handle @FabAcademic, Prof Phakeng shares her life with the world almost daily.

A casual follower is likely to mistake her fashion sense, easy-going persona and fun events for a celebrity or social media influencer.

Far from it, the professor of mathematics has been re-appointed for a second five-year term to head the university.

She was the first Black female South African to be awarded a doctorate in mathematics education in 2002 at the University of Witwatersrand.

Most of Prof Phakeng’s research focuses on language practices in multilingual mathematics classrooms.

“My educational journey started under a tree but I didn’t allow my destiny to be determined by that background. I fought all the way through,” Prof Phakeng wrote on her timeline on December 2, 2022 and followed it up with a hashtag #MakeEducationFashionable.

Before her appointment as VC in 2018, she had been the deputy VC for Research and Internationalisation since January 2017.

When she took a five-month sabbatical and the weight of running the university off her shoulders, Prof Phakeng took to social media, especially Twitter.

“Unwinding and switching off is just as important as working hard! I took a five-month break from work, hoping to refresh, reflect and recharge as I prepare to start my second term as VC in July next year (2023). If you can take time-off for self-care, do it!” she posted on September 16, last year.

As expected, some people did not take that kindly but Prof Phakeng does not give in to cyber bullies.

On October 3, 2022, a man wrote on Prof Phakeng’s timeline: “A five-month sabbatical? Five months?!?! UCT is paying you a salary to post videos of you dancing in your garden? I’m sorry – but this is unacceptable, especially in light of the horrific revelations contained in today’s Daily Maverick article. Please go - and go now.”

Prof Phakeng was unmoved. She was brief in her reply: “That’s nothing Richard, check this out.”

She then went ahead to post a video of herself happily dancing at a house.

The matter referred to was the controversial exit of Deputy VC for Learning and Teaching Liz Lange.

Prof Phakeng was accused of having pushed her out though those in support of her insisted Prof Lange resigned out of her own volition.

In her many cryptic tweets on the controversy, Prof Phakeng once quoted revered South African anti-apartheid icon Steve Biko.

“I’m going to be me as I am, and you can beat me or jail me or even kill me, but I’m not going to be what you want me to be,” she wrote

When UCT was ranked top in the continent and the only African university in the world top 200 – a feat it has achieved for many years – Prof Phakeng celebrated with a dance.

“We, the people, have rhythm and so some people don’t understand it. They think simply because I can dance then it means I am not doing my job,” she replied to a comment on her energetic dance.

After winning the inaugural Africa Education Medal, Prof Phakeng posted a clip of herself in a study room.

She’s working on her computer, dressed in stylish combat gear one would associate with a girl in or just out of her teens.

She stands up to showcase her dance moves that would probably cause her students problems to execute.

Her accompanying hashtag: #WorkHardPlayHarder.

“It is the greatest honour to be recognised for my life’s passion. Quality education is the key to Africa’s future and I’m grateful to HP, Intel and Microsoft for this award that I hope will inspire others across our continent to further the cause of African education,” Prof Phakeng said.

Two Kenyans – John Mugo and Felix Malombe – made the final list of eight alongside former Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

Dr Mugo is the Chief Executive Officer of Zizi Afrique Foundation while Mr Malombe is the executive director of STEAMLabs Africa. He also a teacher at Crawford International School.