USIU recalls prof Freida Brown as interim vice-chancellor

Prof Freida Brown usiu

Prof Freida Brown, who is heading back to USIU as interim vice-chancellor. 

Photo credit: File | Anthony Omuya | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The United States International University (USIU)-Africa has recalled former Vice-Chancellor Freida Brown to act in an interim capacity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.