USIU recalls prof Freida Brown as interim vice-chancellor

The United States International University (USIU)-Africa has recalled former Vice-Chancellor Freida Brown to act in an interim capacity.

At the same time, the university Tuesday announced that Prof Paul Tiyambe Zeleza, whose six-year term expires in December, would proceed on leave.

University Council Chairman Kris ole Senanu said Prof Brown’s appointment, effective August 16, would run for nine months to facilitate the recruitment of a new VC.

He role, the chairman said, is to ensure institutional leadership and stability within the transition period.

"The global search for a new vice-chancellor is expected to be an extremely intense process and is anticipated to last approximately six to nine months. We will do our best to have new leadership on board as early as possible in 2022,” Mr Senanu said.

Prof Paul Tiyambe Zeleza, USIU-Africa's vice-chancellor. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In a communique to staff, Mr Senanu said the university had great confidence in Prof Brown’s leadership, having served in the position for 21 years.

“Professor Brown served admirably as our previous vice-chancellor but has very graciously accepted this interim appointment. We look forward to her arrival,” said Mr Senanu.

“She is excited to return to the university and to Kenya to see first-hand the enhancements made but, crucially, to provide a steady hand of support and expertise as we undertake this important transition in leadership.”

Prof Brown had served as VC since January 1994 until her retirement.

During her tenure, she oversaw growth of the student population from 1,100 to 4,700, as well as the expansion of academic programmes.

She has a doctoral degree in Developmental Psychology from Michigan State University.

Mr Senanu noted that the country is still addressing post-Covid-19 difficulties that have caused some universities to close down, posing a challenging time that may create anxiety in the community.

“Please be confident that USIU-Africa will weather the difficulties of the post-Covid-19 era and that our leadership transition will usher in an exciting new future,” he said.