Prof Chacha Nyaigotti: Kenyan universities not fully prepared for CBC

Shine Academy

Pupils at Shine Academy  with their teacher Winnie Ajela in Kibera, Nairobi, on May 31 | 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Universities in Kenya risk being caught unprepared for the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) unless they institute urgent reforms to align their academic programmes in preparation to receive the pioneer learners who will join university in 2029.

