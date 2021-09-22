Private schools seek to join case against CBC

A lesson in progress at Riong’o Primary School in Tiaty, Baringo County, on September 15. The case is challenging the legality of the new competency based curriculum (CBC).

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than 10,000 private schools and two other parties now want to be enjoined in the case challenging the legality of the competency based curriculum (CBC).

