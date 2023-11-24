Private, public schools battle it out as girl tops in Nyeri

Private schools outshone public ones in Nyeri, Murang'a and Kirinyaga in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results released yesterday, with the reverse being witnessed in Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Laikipia.

Debra Aluel of Ndima Kanini Academy in Karatina, Nyeri County, topped the region with 425 marks, emerging one of the top 10 candidates nationally. This was a marked improvement for the school, whose best candidate last year had 408 marks.

Michael Warutere of Riara Springs Academy in Nairobi was the best candidate nationally with 428 marks, followed by Jacinta Khasungu of St Anne’s Mumias Girls Primary School in Kakamega County and Immaculate Waceke of Gilgil Hills Academy, Nakuru County, both who scored 427.

For Aluel, her impressive performance and those of her classmates saw her mean score jump from 371 to 398 marks.

“I thank God for having produced 66 candidates who scored over 400 marks in KCPE. This is our greatest achievement,” said the school’s director Lincoln Njogu.

Aluel, whose father is South Sudanese, said she wants to join Alliance Girls High School and become a lecturer.

Aluel was followed closely by Melisa Mukami and Ajang Deng who scored 421 marks.

In Meru, teachers and parents protested over the hurried marking of the KCPE examination, saying, candidates were not awarded fair marks.

Kathigiri Primary School headteacher Josephine Mugambi said that, although the school led in the county with the first candidate attaining 418 marks, they would write to the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) expressing their dissatisfaction.

Mr Gerald Kinyua Murerwa, the father of Barack Muriithi who scored 418 marks, blamed his “lower marks” on hurried marking of exams.

Lweis Kimathi from St Ann’s Mission Boarding, Kariene got 420 marks while Muthure Stecy Mwendwa from Consolata Primary got 417 marks.

Laikipia Air Base, a public school in Laikipia County, posted sterling performance with 12 candidates scoring 400 marks and above.

Tracy Wangari managed 417 followed by Timothy Torome with 414 with a total of 20 candidates scoring 390 marks and above according to the headteacher, Ms Loise Simam.

Another public school that remained in the league of top performing institutions was St Moses Primary School in Nanyuki Town where three candidates, Samuel Munyu, Venessa Wanjiku and Angela Moraa scored 403, 402 and 400 marks respectively.

Nanyuki Primary School had one candidate, Brandon Murimi who posted 402 marks.

John Paul II School in Nyahururu Sub- county produced nine candidates scoring above 400 marks with Wachira Elvis Mwangi topping with 416 marks followed closely by Mwangi Gearld Kigotho with 415.

At St Christopher’s Schools Nanyuki, a private school, seven candidates scored above 400 marks with Alex Munene and Hope Wagaki being on top of the ladder with 414 marks.

They were followed by Shantel Mbaika and Fredrick Nderitu who scored 411 and 410 marks respectively.

In Tharaka-Nithi County, public schools did well with Philip Junior from Mwimbi Boarding Primary School in Maara Constituency leading with 423 marks followed by Migael Mbale from the same school who scored 421 marks.

Morning Glory Preparatory and Junior School in Tharaka Constituency also performed well with the top pupil, Mutiga Maxwell Mutari, scoring 402 marks followed by Matte Jermaine Mkwanja with 398.

In Kirinyaga County, private primary schools produced the best performing candidates.

Kerugoya Municipality, Alber Kutus, Shirikisho Mwea, Jufred, Effort Junior, Kerugoya Good shepherd and Skylimit Boarding primary schools produced the best performers.

At Alber-Kutus, Keyshiah Wanjiku Kamau scored 420 marks. At Kerugoya Municipality, the best candidate, Tracy Karwithia, scored 410 marks. In the same school, Nyambura Shanelle Nyawira scored 405 marks.

At Kerugoya Good Shepherd, the best candidate, Sylvia Kendi, scored 416 marks. At Effort Junior School in Kirinyaga, Collins Gachoki topped the list with 405 marks. He was followed by Phanice Kamau and Allan Gitia who scored 402 and 401 marks respectively. Prudence Kariuki and John Njoki attained 400 marks each. The institution produced 13 learners who scored 390 marks and above.

In Murang’a, Ryan Muturi Ndonga of Vidhu Ramji primary school and Mutugi Keren Njoki from Green Cottage emerged top boy and girl after scoring 419 and 417 respectively in this year's KCPE.

In Isiolo, Mutuma Victor Mwende of Little Angels Academy emerged the best in the county after scoring 417 marks.

Also topping the list was Daki Wario Dabaso and Kawira Angel Karimi of the same school who scored 414 marks and 412 marks respectively.

Other top performers in the county included Esther Wamuyu who scored 403 marks at faith-based St Aloysius Gonza Hekima primary school.

In Mandera, Salahdeen Moulid Hassan of Alrowla Primary got 402 marks. In Garissa, five candidates of Al-Azar Primary got 400 marks and above with Sundus Mohamed Shafi getting 407.



