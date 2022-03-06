Private placement agency eyes over 800,000 that registered for KCSE

Catering students

Catering students during a practical lesson at Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies in Nakuru County.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Colleges and Universities Placement Agency will place students to private institutions only.
  • Development has not gone well with the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service.

The registration of a new private placement agency is causing a stir in the higher education sector, which has over the years been dominated by the government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.