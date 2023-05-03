President William Ruto unveils new funding model for varsity students
President William Ruto has announced a new funding model for varsities and Tvets that will see students funded based on need under three categories: vulnerable, less vulnerable and able.
The President said university fees will not be raised but rather government has increased the budget from Sh54 billion to Sh84.6 billion.
He said the new funding model for varsity and TVET students will combine scholarships, loans and household contributions on a graduated scale.
The President said university students from poor backgrounds to receive more government scholarships under the new funding model.